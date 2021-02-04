Chicago Pipefitters Local 597 trains more than 800 apprentices each week on the Revit BIM (Building Information Modeling) platform. The union partners with more than 400 contractor signatories—one of which is Mechanical, Inc. Working with skilled tradespeople who are knowledgeable in BIM processes lets Mechanical keep paper, pencils, and tape measures off the jobsite and improve collaboration and productivity. Using Revit, BIM 360, and GTP Stratus, Mechanical continues to find new efficiencies—reducing rework and waste—through BIM and prefabrication.