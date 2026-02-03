M&E Making a Better World 2025

AfroVFX is redefining the future of visual effects and animation across Africa by empowering flourishing ecosystems of talent on the African continent. The organization provides free professional 3D and VFX education to aspiring artists across the continent, fostering a new generation of storytellers and creators.

AfroVFX is a community of creative, hardworking, and ambitious young people determined to be part of the African film revolution through 3D content creation. By building bridges between African ecosystems and the global 3D industry, they are unlocking world-class talent and nurturing a vibrant community one story at a time.

With a deep respect for the pioneers who have upheld this craft in their own corners of the continent, AfroVFX is taking a giant leap toward making Africa a global hub for animation and visual effects.