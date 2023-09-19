Making a Better World

The demand for content is greater than ever, but production workflows can be inefficient and wasteful in delivering the entertainment people want. Axis Studios is working to change that by driving the industry toward a more sustainable future.

From development to delivery, Axis achieves sustainability goals with strategies like creating smarter workflows that reduce rework, extending equipment life cycles, and reducing data storage. The animation and visual effects company out of the UK leverages technology like Maya and Arnold to connect a team of global artists and enable efficient exchange of information and data.

Axis Studios is showing the world how artists can fuse creative freedom with sustainable production to help the media and entertainment industry reduce its carbon footprint while delivering incredible content.