M&E Innovator of the Year 2025

Boxel Studio thrives at the intersection of technology and artistry, constantly redefining what’s possible in visual effects and animation.

The Boxel team implemented Autodesk Flow Studio’s AI-powered motion capture technology to optimize its visual effects pipeline. With Flow Studio, they delivered a high volume of creature animations for Superman & Lois, Season 4, all on a fast-paced production schedule.

By combining traditional tools with AI, Boxel streamlined their VFX pipeline, allowing them to create content more efficiently without compromising quality.

As emerging technologies continue to evolve at a rapid pace, Boxel Studio firmly believes that human creativity should remain at the heart of every technological advancement. At Boxel, innovation isn’t just adopting new tools, it’s about using them to elevate the art of storytelling.