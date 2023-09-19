M&E Innovator of the Year 2024

Dexter Studios has created stunning visual effects for such films as Parasite, Alienoid, and The Divine Fury, in which they brought the surreal and magical to life on screen.

They implemented time-saving technologies to optimize their visual effects pipeline. By using Autodesk Maya and OpenUSD across their creative workflows, Dexter reduced their shot work time by 50%.

They also leveraged virtual production with in-camera visual effects technology to accelerate their workflows compared with the traditional post-production process.

These improvements allow Dexter to take on more projects while also working faster with fewer snags in the artistic process. So settle down in front of your screen, large or small, and immerse yourself in the inspiring worlds created by Dexter Studios.