Innovator of the Year

When Untold Studios opened its doors in 2018, the company broke new ground in animation and visual effects. Untold Studios is the first fully cloud-based creative studio, setting a new standard for the industry.

With Autodesk Design and Make Platform, Untold Studios streamlines the flow of information across projects, teams, and tools, like Maya, Arnold, and Flame. The Untold team builds connected pipelines for real-time collaboration on complex projects like The Crown and the blockbuster film The Woman King.

Cloud-based workflows allowed the company to tap into the world’s top talent, growing their team from 16 to more than 240 artists. Now, the company is incorporating AI into their workflows to continue leading the industry to a more connected creative future.