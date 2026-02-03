M&E Community Leader of the Year 2025

Meet Paul Neale: artist, craftsman, technician, and teacher.

Over nearly three decades in 3D animation, Paul Neale has worn many hats. He’s served as a university professor, technical director, and rigging and modeling specialist for film, TV, and triple-A games. He’s also developed plug-ins and scripted tools to meet diverse production needs.

But what sets Paul apart is his passion for helping the next generation of 3D artists thrive. He’s led sessions at SIGGRAPH, GDC, Autodesk University, and more. As a professor at Humber College in Toronto, he leads the modeling, texturing, and game development stream in the Animation 3D program. And he shares tips, tricks, and full workflows with over 14,000 subscribers through YouTube videos that have racked up more than a million views.

Paul Neale proves that leadership in media and entertainment isn’t just about what you create, it’s about what you share. Through his work and teaching, he’s shaping both the craft and the craftspeople who will define the industry’s future.