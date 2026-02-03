M&E Accelerating Transformation 2025

ShadowMachine is known for pushing the boundaries of stop-motion animation and blending analog artistry with digital innovation. They built a collaborative production environment to streamline communications and unlock new levels of efficiency using Autodesk Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture.

Dynamic changes are an everyday reality in stop-motion productions. Clear timelines and workflows are the key to orchestrating analog and digital processes and enabling efficient collaboration at every step of production.

With Flow Production Tracking, ShadowMachine maps out timelines and workflows with clarity, anticipating bottlenecks and adjusting resources before disruptions occur. They have now integrated Flow Capture into their pipeline, so their teams can review content in real-time from anywhere, all while keeping assets safe and secure with Flow Capture’s studio-grade security features.

For ShadowMachine, transformation means building smarter, more connected workflows that fuel creativity and growth.