M&E Accelerating Transformation 2024

Visual effects studio Rising Sun Pictures is embracing machine learning to give storytellers more creative freedom. The studio strives to create the most memorable on-screen moments: like the Quicksilver kitchen scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The primary reason Rising Sun Pictures uses machine learning is not to be faster or more cost-effective, but to develop new ways to solve creative challenges. For example, they might take diagnostic outputs from machine learning and feed them back to the assets team using Autodesk Maya and Arnold software.

As a leader in this innovative field, RSP has partnered with the Australian Institute of Machine Learning at the University of Adelaide to offer degrees in the visual effects field in conjunction with the University of South Australia.

These collaborations are a fertile training ground for new artists entering careers in visual effects. As machine learning evolves, Rising Sun Pictures will continue to push the boundaries of the field, allowing clients to realize on-screen imagery that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to achieve.