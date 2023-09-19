Accelerating Transformation

Fighting villainous corporate overlords. Battling a planetary invasion. It’s all in a day’s work in the epic, cinematic adventure game New Tales from the Borderlands.

Gearbox Studio Québec is applying digital tools to make complex workflows more efficient in game development. Gearbox built a pipeline from the ground up to support the delivery of a large amount of visual content in a short period of time and accelerated the release of New Tales from the Borderlands. With the help of Maya and ShotGrid, Gearbox Studio Québec maximized productivity by automating workflows, like scene creation and data management, which reduced errors and allowed artists to focus on their craft.

