Magna Machine Company

Magna specializes in the manufacture of very large components for industries including; power generation, chemical processing, mining and more. Recent investments in new, 5-axis, multi-function CNC machinery revealed the need for equally capable manufacturing software. Using a combination of PowerShape, PowerMill, and PowerInspect, the Magna team are now able to create "golden" collision-free NC code, whilst using on-machine verification to maintain part quality and avoid costly rework.