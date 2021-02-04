Reimagining the Possibilities of Civil Design at LiRo

LiRo provides construction management, engineering, and architectural solutions. The firm has been been involved in some of the country's top projects, including the post 9/11 rebuilding of Lower Manhattan and NYC’s High Line Park. The firm's dedicated VDCO group supports individual projects. But it also investigates new technology developments to help keep the firm at the forefront of VDCO and BIM (Building Information Modeling).

Many firms use BIM to produce design documentation more efficiently and improve design quality. But often they do not share their BIM models with external project stakeholders. Instead, traditional 2D drawings are still the basis for project collaboration, deliverables, and multi-discipline coordination. Not so for LiRo.

Its BIM projects are distinguished by collaborative working and sharing of digital project information and virtual project models. Teams use 3D models for collaboration, coordination, visualizations, and deliverables. LiRo’s VDCO group helps clients develop their BIM standards, requirements, and contracts, and provides them project-based team support. In addition, the group helps clients develop strategies for integrating and institutionalizing BIM practices throughout their organizations and their supply chains.