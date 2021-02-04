As more frequent "once-in-a-generation" storms and floods take a toll on vital infrastructure, many countries turn to forward-thinking design and engineering firms to improve their roads, bridges, and water systems. One such undertaking is the reinforcement and renewal of the Afsluitdijk.

For more than 85 years, the Afsluitdijk, a 32-kilometer dam has been a hallmark of Dutch hydraulic engineering. The dam protects a large portion of the Netherlands from the Wadden Sea and regulates the water level in Holland's biggest lake Ijsselmeer. The infrastructure project is a model of protective and preventative damage control, incorporating ecological and recreational components. It’s making huge strides in sustainable infrastructure. Project planners are relying on the latest technology to work collaboratively and efficiently to strengthen the enclosure dam, increase its capacity to discharge water, and build pumps to transport water into the sea.