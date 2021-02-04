When you think of surfing, you might picture an idyllic beach scene with surfers riding the waves, at one with the ocean and nature. But a surfboard is a fragile thing made from petrochemical products—most last less than a year before they lose their spring or break, releasing toxic compounds into the environment. Australian start-up company Lamina Flow is reinventing surfboard manufacturing by using circular design principles to reduce waste, smarter materials, and the latest digital design and production tools such as Fusion 360. The result is more sustainable surfboards that perform better and last longer.