In addition to its existing facilities, Kutlusan has five R&D barns at two separate farms with a total area of 150,000 m², 10,000 m² of which is indoors, which were established to study the changes in equipment and the effects of these changes on broilers and laying hens.

As part of its R&D activities, Kutlusan develops cage systems and ancillary equipment in accordance with poultry regulations in the countries where its products are used, furthers its growth through a global supply network driven by quality, reliability, efficiency, innovation and dynamism, and strives to become a leading global brand by maintaining an eco-friendly production operation.

Emphasizing that their quality was the main driving force behind their success of becoming a preferred “brand” across five continents as of 2012, Kutlusan Poultry General Manager Hasan Büyükkutlu said: “Since the inception of our company, we have produced quality products with quality materials and embraced an approach that puts customer satisfaction above all else. At our current standing, ‘Kutlusan Quality’ has become a staple for our customers.”

“Moreover, empowered by the values of Turkish engineering, we are continuously engaged in R&D activities. Leveraging Autodesk’s Product Design & Manufacturing Collection solution package, we expand our product range with each passing day and further consolidate our position among the pioneering companies in the global industrial landscape.