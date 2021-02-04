KUTLUSAN POULTRY

R&D work, which Kutlusan attaches great importance to, plays a critical role in achieving the targeted quality. Accordingly, Kutlusan develops systems powered by AI-based software that require minimum human intervention, prioritize the well-being of the animals and can adapt to seasonal transitions and animal age.
Initially, Kutlusan began its journey by offering the designs of the Netherlands-based cage design company Rijvers B.v. to the Turkish market. The designs belonged to the founder of the company, Alois Rijver. Kutlusan decided to establish its own R&D department to develop original designs by drawing on the know-how it had garnered during the cooperation process.
R&D Manager Teoman Onat said that they were introduced to the Autodesk Solution Package after they formed their R&D team. They preferred the Autodesk PDM Collection because of its 2D and 3D modeling capabilities, powerful integration features and smart design. The Autodesk PDM Collection, which currently has 12 active users, is updated regularly every year. The organization also boasts eight Autodesk Vault Professionals and 12 Autodesk Inventor LT Suite packages.