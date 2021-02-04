Automotive design and development has been revolutionized by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Designers across the world have been able to work together in real time on designs that can be shared and seen in holographic studios, whether in Sydney, Australia; Kidlington, England; or Detroit, Illinois.

Applications like Autodesk Alias and VRED have enabled collaboration across the world on ‘single versions of the truth’: shared designs that are always at the same stage and incorporate all iterations and developments by authorized personnel, wherever and whenever made.

But even in a digital world, there is still a role and a need for physical clay modelling.