KLH, a leading MEP engineering firm, recognizes the AEC industry is changing. To remain competitive, the firm has fully embraced BIM, moving their staff to Revit. This has transformed how KLH works—automating repetitive tasks so their engineers focus on what’s really important; delivering higher value outcomes to clients. In just three years, they’ve tripled the amount of work they’ve secured with contractors, but the journey isn't over. As KLH continues to drive data-driven project delivery, they are extending the benefits of this way of working up and down the value stream to all project stakeholders.