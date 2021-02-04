Scientists think the most likely places to find extraterrestrial life in our solar system are the moons of Saturn and Jupiter—hundreds of millions of miles away from Earth. Creating an interplanetary lander that can travel extreme distances in the harsh conditions of space presents a massive challenge. Autodesk and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have teamed up to explore new approaches to design and manufacturing processes for space exploration, applying generative-design technology. The resulting concept lander pushes the limits of design to inspire new approaches to the search for life beyond our planet.