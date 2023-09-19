Architect James “JED” Donaldson, a partner at Los Angeles firm Johnson Fain, has spent over 20 years leading design teams and guiding the firm’s ongoing embrace of technological tools at every stage.

“I’ve always been interested in how technology and software can empower us, from concept through construction,” he says. “I’ve often been the one at the firm saying, ‘Here's a new tool Autodesk came out with. Let's look at it.’ I’m curious and enjoy putting in the time to show the studio how we can use it to solve a particular design problem and explain our thinking to owners, contractors, and the city.”

Donaldson not only keeps busy with architecture and professional involvement — speaking at design conferences worldwide while holding leadership roles with AIA Los Angeles and Passive House California — but he is also a Renaissance man. A longtime visual artist and writer, he also participates in improv comedy productions. “It helps keep your thought processes lively, and able to just be in the moment,” he explains.