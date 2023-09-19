John Holland Group has adopted a digital strategy that is transforming its operations to manage and deliver a growing portfolio of the region’s biggest projects, resulting in the consolidation of multiple software platforms and significant investment into the strategic partnership with Autodesk to innovate and adapt to the future through technology. John Holland Group has renewed its Enterprise Business Agreement (EBA) in partnership with Autodesk as a pivotal part of the company’s strategy moving forward to create best-in-class solutions for its projects. Autodesk Construction Cloud Build (ACC Build) has replaced multiple dispersed platforms to connect teams, data and content into one central location. With the EBA, John Holland Group will have access to Autodesk’s exceptional technical support, customer success, research, and development teams to create progressively flexible solutions on a single platform that fits its business.

Established in 1949, John Holland Group (JHG) has a long history of delivering transformational change across innovative and award-winning projects, including rail systems, tunnels, bridges, hospitals, stadiums, campuses, airports, and water infrastructure. The impetus for its strategic digital approach is multifaceted, driven by the desire to grow competitive advantage, streamline project processes to increase ROI, and preserve institutional knowledge as professionals move around the industry. The innovation in partnership with Autodesk is transforming its operations to manage and deliver its growing portfolio of projects, resulting in significant time and cost savings for the team and a highly advanced, connected technology platform for its projects.