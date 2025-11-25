Jacobs
How Jacobs integrates people, data, and workflows to deliver better projects
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The Forma Site Design Team Explores Innovative Design Solutions with Jacobs, Middle East in Dubai
In this film, the Forma Site Design team had the opportunity to visit Dubai to meet the talented team at Jacobs, Middle East. We learned more about how they’re using new tools such as Forma Site Design to navigate project challenges in terms of pace, scale, and complexity, and deliver better projects for their clients. Central to this is an integrated approach to data and workflows that both streamlines and enhances their design process and gives the team a competitive edge.