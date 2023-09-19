Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR) Malaysia

& Construction
As Malaysia’s key infrastructure technical agency and government body, Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR) is transforming project delivery through digital solutions. By leveraging Autodesk’s comprehensive solutions, the department is raising standards for project efficiency and infrastructure excellence in its nation-building efforts.
Established in 1872, JKR is a cornerstone of Malaysia’s infrastructure development.
For 150 years, JKR has overseen the construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure including roads, buildings, bridges, airports, ports, and government facilities such as public offices, schools, hospitals, and security installations. The department’s responsibilities include strategic project management, technical consultancy, and asset management while serving as a strategic partner to various government bodies. JKR faces significant challenges managing projects across Malaysia’s diverse geography with resource constraints and environmental challenges while balancing public demands with practical timelines and budgets. To address these challenges, in 2009 JKR established its Building Information Modelling (BIM) steering committee to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration in construction projects. In 2010, JKR identified Autodesk as its primary technology partner for digital transformation initiatives, formalising this relationship through a memorandum of understanding in 2022.
At the Autodesk Innovation and BIM Awards in 2024, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Works said, “Digital solutions such as BIM are crucial to help us achieve our national development goals, as they enable the efficient, sustainable delivery of infrastructure projects in a more cost-effective way. JKR’s implementation of these solutions is setting new standards for infrastructure excellence in Malaysia’s construction sector. This aligns with the fundamentals of our National Construction Policy 2030, which calls for the progressive adaptation and adoption of future trends and digital technologies across the sector.”
“Our role as the central coordinator and national advisor for infrastructure development demands innovative solutions that can match the complexity and scale of our projects,” shares Ir. Ahmad Ridzuan bin Abu Bakar, Head of the BIM unit at JKR.
- Ir. Ahmad Ridzuan bin Abu Bakar, Head of the BIM Unit Centre JKR
In 2012, JKR established its dedicated BIM Unit, which became the cornerstone of Malaysia’s public sector BIM adoption. The unit implemented Autodesk tools including Revit, Civil 3D, Navisworks, Tandem, and Construction Cloud (ACC), creating a unified digital environment for project delivery. This integration has been particularly crucial in projects where multiple disciplines must work in concert.
Autodesk solutions are applied across JKR’s project portfolio, particularly for major facilities like hospitals and educational institutions, where detailed 3D models created with Autodesk Revit ensure seamless coordination and reduce errors. Autodesk Navisworks enables JKR to identify and resolve design conflicts before construction begins, significantly reducing rework and delays.
JKR also developed a proof of concept using Autodesk Tandem, enabling stakeholders to collaborate on a unified platform that streamlines asset management throughout a facility’s lifecycle. This established data-rich digital twins of built assets, supporting long-term operational efficiency through:
Integration of BIM with asset management systems
Real-time IoT sensor integration for predictive maintenance
Centralized data access providing a single source of truth
- Ir. Ahmad Syukri bin Bukhari, Senior Electrical Engineer at JKR
“Using Navisworks for clash detection has significantly reduced potential conflicts, particularly in areas with complex mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) layouts,” said Wan Norliss binti Ibrahim, Superintendent Civil Engineer at JKR. “In a recent hospital project, we faced challenges in coordinating the complex layouts for HVAC and electrical systems within confined ceiling spaces. With Navisworks we could proactively resolve clashes, preventing potential delays and virtually eliminating cost rework.”
The same project benefited from ACC, which streamlined collaboration across various teams. JKR coordinated multiple disciplines within a single platform, ensuring real-time access to project information and facilitating document management.
Key achievements for JKR with Autodesk solutions include:
Better workflows: Enhanced coordination across multidisciplinary teams through integrated BIM workflows, and improved document management and version control
Error reduction: Significant reduction in design conflicts and construction rework
Accelerated drawing production: Speeds up the generation of detailed drawings, and response to design modifications, improving project efficiency
Improved resource allocation: Simplifies the process of estimating building materials and component quantities, improving resource allocation and cost management
- Ir. Ts. Mohd Faiz bin Shapiai, Senior Civil Engineer, JKR
The implementation of Autodesk solutions has enabled JKR to establish new benchmarks in public infrastructure delivery.
JKR has also successfully developed a proof of concept using Autodesk Forma. Future implementation will allow for data-driven decisions from early design stages, enhancing sustainability outcomes. Forma’s AI and predictive analytics capabilities will enable the team to test proposals in greater detail regarding livability, sustainability, and compliance, including energy consumption, airflow quality, and noise pollution levels.
The integration of geoBIM—combining BIM with Geographic Information Systems— represents the next phase in JKR’s digital evolution, with Autodesk solutions crucial in this advancement. GeoBIM enables project teams to consider geographical context, terrain, climate, and environmental conditions, ensuring infrastructure designs are efficient, sustainable, and suitable to the local environment. This enhanced geoBIM framework, powered by Autodesk’s integrated ecosystem, fosters critical cross-ministerial collaboration, particularly vital for disaster management.
“The future of infrastructure development will demand more holistic, data-driven approaches, with BIM and geoBIM at the forefront, ensuring that projects are sustainable, resilient, and tailored to Malaysia’s unique geographical and environmental needs,” said Ir. Ridzuan.
With Autodesk’s commitment to cloud-based solutions and emerging AI technologies, JKR is well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of modern infrastructure development while maintaining its role as a leader in Malaysia’s construction industry. Through its strategic collaboration with Autodesk, JKR continues to demonstrate how digital innovation can transform public infrastructure delivery, setting new standards for efficiency, quality, and sustainability in government projects across Malaysia.
- Ts. Zainariah binti Zainal Abidin, Senior Civil Engineer, JKR