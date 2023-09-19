Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR) Malaysia

Established in 1872, JKR is a cornerstone of Malaysia’s infrastructure development.

For 150 years, JKR has overseen the construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure including roads, buildings, bridges, airports, ports, and government facilities such as public offices, schools, hospitals, and security installations. The department’s responsibilities include strategic project management, technical consultancy, and asset management while serving as a strategic partner to various government bodies. JKR faces significant challenges managing projects across Malaysia’s diverse geography with resource constraints and environmental challenges while balancing public demands with practical timelines and budgets. To address these challenges, in 2009 JKR established its Building Information Modelling (BIM) steering committee to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration in construction projects. In 2010, JKR identified Autodesk as its primary technology partner for digital transformation initiatives, formalising this relationship through a memorandum of understanding in 2022.

At the Autodesk Innovation and BIM Awards in 2024, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Works said, “Digital solutions such as BIM are crucial to help us achieve our national development goals, as they enable the efficient, sustainable delivery of infrastructure projects in a more cost-effective way. JKR’s implementation of these solutions is setting new standards for infrastructure excellence in Malaysia’s construction sector. This aligns with the fundamentals of our National Construction Policy 2030, which calls for the progressive adaptation and adoption of future trends and digital technologies across the sector.”

“Our role as the central coordinator and national advisor for infrastructure development demands innovative solutions that can match the complexity and scale of our projects,” shares Ir. Ahmad Ridzuan bin Abu Bakar, Head of the BIM unit at JKR.