Space is the final frontier—and it's also the ultimate goal for Imperial College London Rocketry (ICLR).

Each year, a team of 100 students design and make a brand-new, high-powered rocket from scratch to compete at EuRoC, the European Rocketry Challenge in Portugal. No two rockets are the same, and every competition entry is a product of lessons learned from the last. From off-the-shelf components in the early days to now building custom liquid-fueled propulsion systems, the club’s evolution is getting them one step closer to reaching space.

Of course, the journey itself has been filled with highs and lows, discovering how to “fail fast” and pivot. After setbacks, the team completed their most successful mission yet with Nimbus 24, earning second place in the payload, flight performance, and team effort categories at EuRoC 2024.

“Last year, the launch was all that we’d hope for,” says Pablo Duhamel, Airframe and Recovery Team Lead, ICLR. “It was a massive success for the team and everyone involved. What we have achieved as a small group of students is incredible and a true testament to the engineering talent in the UK.”