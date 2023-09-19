Over the last seven years, Hydro Tasmania has used Autodesk software to author 3D models of power stations that assist project teams to better understand the internal and external workings of generating assets prior to taking it apart physically. This is essential for the utility’s work because no two power stations are identical. The ability to customise pieces of bespoke equipment is critical for the ongoing maintenance of Hydro Tasmania’s assets.

Now, the focus is on continuing to embed Autodesk Construction Cloud, a common data environment and single area where Hydro Tasmania and its suppliers locally and across the globe can store and access large documents, removing silos and improving communication and efficiency. Hydro Tasmania Team Leader of Design, Drafting and Documentation Management, Michael Penfold, said, “We’re using Autodesk Inventor for all our CAD authoring and Autodesk Vault for all of our storage. We’re also leveraging Autodesk Construction Cloud for sharing to work sites, uploading and using repeatable workflows.” The utility is already reaping the benefits, seeing significant improvements in project delivery and traceability.