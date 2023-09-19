Building the knowledge and skill base for innovative leaders and engineers is a massive undertaking. But when industry and universities can partner together, more successful career pathways are laid where both students and business win. One such example is the years-long collaboration between Howard University and Autodesk.

Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost and Dr. Nadir Yilmaz, Professor and Department Chair of Mechanical Engineering at Howard University, explore the impact of technology access for minority students and faculty alike and building a talent pipeline filled with creative, forward-looking graduates equipped to tackle today’s industry challenges.

For many years, Autodesk has worked closely with Howard University in a variety of ways, including free access to software for all students, the Autodesk Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Tech Program, and the donation of $1 million to its Department of Mechanical Engineering. Recently, Autodesk donated $5 million to Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture (CEA)–the largest unrestricted philanthropic donation in the College’s history. This unrestricted gift will fund a new, state-of-the-art Design and Make Lab and its longevity to serve as a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration across the University.

