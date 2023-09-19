From her experience working with Nippon Koei, Yumi emphasized the importance of reminding larger customers that Flex has unforeseen benefits for subsidiary management. She shared that her customers are always excited to hear about new opportunities to improve their operational efficiency, especially if they have numerous subsidiaries to manage. As it can get challenging for customers to maintain product access across multiple subsidiaries, Flex allows them to manage their products together so they can better maximize their spend and simplify procurement. Managing Flex centrally allows customers to ensure that every subsidiary stays efficient with immediate product access and no downtime. It is also easier to centrally track token usage for all their subsidiaries and ensure no tokens go to waste. “With access to one centralized pool of tokens, customers often have a better experience managing Flex than subscription across subsidiaries,” Yumi notes. “It can very quickly become time consuming to actively manage them separately and ensure each subsidiary always has the exact number of subscriptions they need. Flex removes the complexity of active management while making it easy to track token usage so they can easily add more tokens whenever they run low.”

For industry leaders like Nippon Koei, Flex demonstrates that Autodesk is willing to innovate alongside them while they leverage our products to produce impactful change.