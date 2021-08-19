Hou-Tech offers two product lines: standard and custom-made. The custom products are significantly more challenging to design, requiring precise details within unique drawings that are based on the standard products. The design department has 12 people who produce approximately 3,000 new drawings of custom-made products every month. This works out to 250 drawings per month, for every designer.

While they use AutoCAD LT for more basic drawings, they began using Autodesk Inventor for development of their complex custom product line. Inventor has significantly improved their design process, making it easier for designers to keep up with the pace of complex drawings that typically have short lead times and involve highly detailed customer requests.

