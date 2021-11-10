Welch says ArcGIS GeoBIM was the perfect fit for the tunnel project because it is a significant step in a web setting to achieve "integration without translation," which is core to what his team is trying to accomplish and enables faster workflows. He believes ArcGIS GeoBIM and Autodesk BIM 360 can bridge the gap in accessing data from one system to another without translating data between systems.

"[HNTB team members and our end users] don't want to . . . see a dataset from another tool, another system, and have to go through the process of, 'Oh gosh, where's the latest version of that? I have to translate that just to see it in my BIM or GIS software.' And that was really what piqued our interest in ArcGIS GeoBIM," he says.

Welch adds, "You're losing efficiency in the need to constantly translate those things. And you risk accuracy if you're not using the correct data, or somebody is using something that was translated and didn't realize it should have been retranslated."

Autodesk and Esri recently partnered to help build a bridge between BIM and GIS mapping technologies for more seamless workflows, and ArcGIS GeoBIM integrates with various Autodesk Construction Cloud products, including Autodesk BIM 360.

"When we first heard about the partnership, it excited us because we could finally integrate the two solutions without having to do continual translation," says Welch.

HNTB team members also saw ArcGIS GeoBIM as the next progression to their web-first GIS approach—diving into the 3D realm, which is important as they begin dealing with more projects that are doing model- and 3D-first design approaches. The team began using ArcGIS GeoBIM to focus on the tunnel design and understand the exact locations and arrangements of the tunnels to accommodate things like passenger baggage and utilities.

ArcGIS GeoBIM connects to Autodesk BIM 360 and enables easy-to-use web-based experiences for project teams to collaborate on BIM projects and issues using data from multiple systems in a geospatial context.