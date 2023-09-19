There are so many moving parts and contributors to a project: Designers, contractors, trade partners, owners, you name it. Getting everyone on the same page is more than challenging. That’s where digital project delivery now makes the difference.

Digital project delivery was essential for HKS and Rogers-O’Brien Construction’s recent collaboration and construction of Cosm’s new Dallas venue. With Autodesk Construction Cloud as the foundation, the firms connected all disciplines through a shared model environment in real time and resolved issues early. Their approach not only reduced RFIs to just 34 across the 17-month project but also established a single source of truth across the team.

“Digital project delivery is the future, and HKS is absolutely using Autodesk Construction Cloud and Bridge for Design Collaboration in our projects across all of our studios moving forward,” says Andrew Schluterman, Vice President, HKS.

“Digital project delivery has a huge impact on a personal level, at a project level, at a company level, and just really across the board,” adds Chris Patton, Director of Virtual Design & Construction, Rogers-O'Brien Construction. “We're really excited about that.”