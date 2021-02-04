Meeting this schedule forced the design team to model portions of the project during the construction phase and compress coordination. To accelerate the design pace, project architect HKS relied heavily on BIM (Building Information Modeling) and cloud-based collaboration by using the design tools in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection and BIM 360 Design.

A US-based firm with a global reach, HKS prides itself on delivering extraordinary designs—on time and on budget. On the Tower project, success for HKS depended on assembling a skilled team early. Brasfield & Gorrie joined as the lead contractor. Kimley-Horn and Associates contributed its civil engineering expertise, and Uzun+Case served as the structural engineers. Due to the project’s size and pace, HKS engaged 2 MEP firms to contribute engineering models: Atlanta-based HPD Engineers provided mechanical and plumbing engineering for portions of the project and TLC Engineering for Architecture delivered additional MEP engineering.