Güralp is an engineering-focused company set about to lighten the loads, from 20 kg on, of any industry there is. The hoist, lift and transfer systems and equipment designed and manufactured by the company are available at all parts of the globe.

Its product range features wire rope and chain hoists, crane systems, bridge constructions, and end carriages. Among other company offerings are transfer carts, remote control systems, power transmission systems, scissor clamps, special applications. Güralp conducts all R&D design and manufacturing in-house.

Erdem Kurtmen, Project Manager at Güralp, informs that electric overhead traveling cranes are their number one product. Electric overhead traveling cranes are employed indoors such as warehouses and manufacturing plants that store raw materials, semi-finished goods and end products as well as outdoors including mining sites, and open marble and stone quarries that require handling of heavy blocks.

“We design remotely controllable and monitorable, fully automated systems that do not need any human intervention. For instance, we recently installed fully automated systems at a massive paint shop,” noted Kurtmen, adding that they also cater for industries that seek lifting services such as manufacturing, automotive, mining and transportation.