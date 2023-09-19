Groupe E: Pioneering the energy transition with BIM solutions

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Groupe E, the leading energy operator in western Switzerland, employs over 2,600 individuals dedicated to accelerating the energy transition with a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
The company, which serves 24,000 clients, is focused on increasing renewable energy production and modernizing its energy infrastructure to support current and future renewable sources in a secure and efficient manner.
This video demonstrates how Groupe E is pioneering the use of BIM to enhance their projects and operational workflows.
At the Broc hydroelectric plant, built in the 1920s, BIM is crucial in modernizing and increasing energy production. Meanwhile, in the PLACAD Heating project, BIM allowed to integrate a complex network of energy systems in a reduced urban volume. In Groupe E’s approach, the use of BIM ensures better coordination, leading to significant cost savings.
Jacques Mauron, Directeur Général, Groupe E
Groupe E leverages Autodesk tools such as Revit, Advanced Steel, Civil 3D, InfraWorks, and Navisworks to design and manage their projects efficiently, further enhancing project coordination and execution.
Their adoption of a collaborative platform based on Autodesk Docs and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro allows for centralized document management and improved coordination among teams.
Overall, by using BIM and collaborative solutions, Groupe E aims at reducing errors by 30% and cutting construction time by 10%. Aggregating value from the data, the company prepares for better operations and maintenance.
Looking ahead, Groupe E plans to implement digital twins to track assets through their entire lifecycle, optimize maintenance, and prevent outages. This will be supported by connecting assets with various sensors to gather the necessary data for creating digital twins.
By integrating traditional methods with modern technologies, Groupe E is setting a benchmark in the energy sector, leading the way in digital transformation and operational excellence.
Groupe E shares the benefits of using Autodesk BIM to modernize infrastructure, boost renewable energy, and aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, saving costs and time.