Groupe E: Pioneering the energy transition with BIM solutions

Groupe E, the leading energy operator in western Switzerland, employs over 2,600 individuals dedicated to accelerating the energy transition with a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company, which serves 24,000 clients, is focused on increasing renewable energy production and modernizing its energy infrastructure to support current and future renewable sources in a secure and efficient manner.

This video demonstrates how Groupe E is pioneering the use of BIM to enhance their projects and operational workflows.

At the Broc hydroelectric plant, built in the 1920s, BIM is crucial in modernizing and increasing energy production. Meanwhile, in the PLACAD Heating project, BIM allowed to integrate a complex network of energy systems in a reduced urban volume. In Groupe E’s approach, the use of BIM ensures better coordination, leading to significant cost savings.