Outstanding Recognition India 2025

Automobile manufacturers are under pressure to bring new vehicle models to market faster than ever — without compromising quality. That means their suppliers must do the same.

Sansera, a global precision parts manufacturer based in India, has met this challenge by automating design processes using iLogic in Autodesk Inventor.

Creating part designs manually used to take 2 to 3 days and relied heavily on designer expertise. With iLogic, the team can do the same work in 30 minutes: with fewer errors, less rework, and fully standardized outputs, even with less skilled designers in charge. The move to rule-based design has enabled Sansera to scale its design and production capacity without needing highly skilled engineers for every task.

In manufacturing, speed without precision is chaos and precision without speed is compromise. Sansera has found the balance: accelerating process while keeping quality firmly in the driver’s seat.