Outstanding Recognition China 2025

In 2021, archaeologists uncovered sacrificial pits in Sanxingdui, China. It was filled with hundreds of ancient Shu Dynasty artifacts, including a 3,000-year-old gold mask, that reshaped our understanding of early civilizations.

The Sanxingdui Museum, created to honor and preserve these artifacts, is an incredible artistic and technological achievement of its own. It’s remarkable not only for its design, which was inspired by the gold mask, but also for how it was built.

Using a connected digital workflow from design through operations, including a digital twin of the building for better management, China Construction Eighth Engineering Division cut the timeline from 36 to 16 months, saved 20 million yuan, and reduced material waste by 23 percent. The team also generated digital replicas of 1,500 artifacts to power an immersive virtual museum that has attracted millions of online visitors worldwide.

By preserving the past with cutting-edge technology, this team is both protecting cultural heritage and shaping the future of global construction.