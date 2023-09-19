Outstanding Recognition ASEAN 2025

In moving its capital to Nusantara, Indonesia is doing something few nations ever attempt: creating a city from the ground up. More than a change of address, the move is a generational opportunity to build smarter and greener using connected processes every step of the way.

Designed and built by PTPP, a BIM pioneer in Indonesia, the Presidential Palace is a pivotal project in the capital relocation efforts. With 34 columns representing the country’s 34 provinces, it stands as a powerful example of digital transformation and an emblem of this new phase for the country.

To complete construction for Indonesia’s independence day, the team needed to accelerate every step of the process from design and review to construction and handover. Using the Autodesk Platform, not only did they achieve the date, they improved building management for life of the building. The Presidential Palace is a remarkable new landmark as well as a global benchmark for excellence in construction development.