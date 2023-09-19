Outstanding Recognition ASEAN

The East Cross Road Preservation is one of Indonesia’s larger infrastructure projects, with 34 kilometers of road construction, traffic facilities, and bridge renovations.

PT Adhi Karya is leveraging the cloud and digital tools to create synergy on this massive project. The company centralized over 5,000 documents in a common data environment using BIM 360. The various trades worked off the same Revit and Civil 3D models, which helped resolve issues in real-time and kept the project ahead of schedule. A BIM barcode posted at the job site allows stakeholders and government officials to easily access all project information on their mobile device.

PT Adhi Karya is setting an incredible example of applying technology to manage infrastructure projects and change the future of construction.