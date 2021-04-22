Helping everyone breathe easier
When you think of environmental technology, your first thought may be solar panels or electric vehicles, but some of the most crucial technologies are those that protect the air we breathe. GARANT-Filter is a small company based in Lahr, Germany that specializes in the design and manufacture of energy-efficient ventilation, gas cleaning, and dedusting systems used to control air pollution in the asphalt, foundry, aluminum, and non-ferrous metals industries. The company is part of the ENTECCOgroup, a group of medium-sized companies who have teamed up to appear on the market together and focus on different industries.
“We often say that the air coming out of our systems is cleaner than the outside air,” says Frederik Mussler, Process Engineer and Executive Assistant to the CEO.