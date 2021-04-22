Accelerating the 3D modeling workflow

It was clear that creating a conventional parts library was not feasible for GARANT-Filter. A single pipe part, for example, has 57 nominal diameters and can intersect in a branch arrangement at any angle from one to 90.

“That works out to more than 16 million possible configurations,” Mussler says. “It just wouldn’t work to map out all of these possibilities in a parts library. But with the iLogic configurator, we can create custom solutions in a simple and time-saving way.”

Mussler had a vision for how to generate their models as quickly as possible. Specifically, he developed an add-in using iLogic in Inventor, the rules-driven technology that automates the creation of custom configurations. The workflow usually starts with 2D drawings from the customer, combined with measurements taken on site. Once the entry points for piping are confirmed, Mussler can begin creating the piping network with an eye for potential collisions and then calculate the pipe dimension based on the flow rate of the system. Using the iLogic add-in, he can easily configure the components, which populate automatically depending on which one is selected first.