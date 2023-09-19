Ethos Engineering

Unlocking smart, sustainable buildings with digital twins and real-time insight

See how Ethos is using data to drive continuous innovation and empower teams to design net-zero buildings more efficiently.

Turning digital models into real-world impact with Autodesk Tandem

How do you design buildings that enhance wellbeing and keep getting better with time?

For Ethos Engineering, the answer lies in real-time data, Autodesk Tandem, and a forward-thinking culture that puts innovation, insight, and impact first. By fusing BIM models with operational data to create a live digital twin of its own HQ, Ethos has redefined efficiency, performance, and occupant experience across every project.

With Autodesk Tandem, the team is exploring new ways to visualize usage, fine-tune operations, and identify smarter, more proactive paths to sustainability that will shape the next generation of building design and support clients’ journey to net-zero.

“We design with data in mind. Our teams analyze real-time data from sensors, weather patterns, and user behavior to inform our decisions. This data-driven approach ensures that our buildings are not only aesthetically pleasing but also efficient and sustainable.”

- Brian Coogan, Director, Digital Services, Ethos Engineering