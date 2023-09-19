How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
EMAY Engineering, which has its signature on important transportation projects and art structures in Turkey and abroad, applies BIM processes to achieve success and efficiency in such projects.
EMAY Engineering teams use the AEC Collection solution package, which includes Autodesk's BIM software, and the cloud-based BIM platform ABC Pro as modeling infrastructure.
The organization also supports the digitalization efforts of institutions and organizations operating under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.