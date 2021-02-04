ECCLES TOOLING SYSTEMS

With the Autodesk software being central to the company’s operations, training in the programs was an important part of the introduction of the new staff and the benefits of the new interfaces soon became apparent.

“The new interface style is easier to learn so we were able to get people up to speed more quickly,” explained Neil Gerrard, Works/Production Director at Eccles. “It also makes the software faster to use, especially for new users. It leads you through the process, whereas previously you often needed to be an experienced user to find the right commands.”

Eccles introduced CADCAM during the early 1990s and now runs six seats of the PowerShape design solution, five of the PowerMill CAM programming software and three of the PowerInspect inspection program, one for a FARO arm and two for static CMMs.