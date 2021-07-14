An example of Dura Vermeer's transformational change is seen in the execution of Huis van Delft, a residential project in South Holland, Netherlands, which has been fully integrated digitally from the design phase. All partners involved, from the architect, contractor, and installer to the frame supplier and facade builder, tested the technical feasibility of the project's complex design together in a digital model with "a total of thirteen modelers involved in this building,' says Sander de Zee, BIM manager at Dura Vermeer. 'We all work together on the digital platform Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and see each other's work."

With the implementation of Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Dura Vermeer is able to effectively manage the collaboration with subcontractors during all project stages. This has not only improved communication and decision-making but also has led to a significant reduction in time to mature the design before physical construction work starts.