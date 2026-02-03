D&M Product Engineering and Manufacturing 2025

Designing electric vehicles to carry passengers on city streets is one thing. Designing them to carry massive payloads through the rough terrain of underground and surface mines is another thing entirely.

That’s the mission at Rokion, a company designing electric vehicles for mining and other industrial uses, where issues of safety and reliability matter as much, or more, than performance. As a result, the design trade-offs for these vehicles are different. For example, Rokion often opts for batteries that have a lower energy density than the lithium-ion batteries found in passenger cars because they're safer for use in mines, where a battery fire could be catastrophic.

With Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD, Rokion trims design-cycle time and speeds new models to market without sacrificing quality. And because innovation never stops, Autodesk Vault keeps every project and part detail perfectly organized as designs evolve.

Through better design and data management, Rokion isn’t just designing for the mine. It’s designing for the future of industrial mobility.