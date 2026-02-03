D&M Making a Better World 2025

Last Energy is manufacturing modular 20-megawatt nuclear power plants that can be installed in just 2 years: 80 percent faster than traditional nuclear projects.

To do it, they’re leveraging the Autodesk Design & Make Platform, – including Revit, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Fusion, Inventor, 3ds Max, Maya, and more — to do everything from conceptual design and engineering validation to prototyping and immersive design review.

In Haskell County, Texas in the U.S., Last Energy is deploying 30 of these reactors together to provide 600 megawatts of energy for the state’s rapidly growing data center industry.

Last Energy is proving that you don’t have to build big to have a big impact on sustainable energy production.