D&M Making a Better World 2024

Methane is a much more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide and comprises 20% of all global emissions. To tackle climate change, it’s necessary to address methane emissions, whether from oil and gas flares, landfills, agriculture, or wastewater treatment facilities.

M2X Energy is taking an innovative approach to decarbonization: converting methane gasses into hydrogen-rich methanol. M2X used Autodesk technology to create a modular and transportable product that can handle nearly all methane that’s flared or vented from current oil, gas, and landfill operations. M2X also boosted productivity by more than 50% using Autodesk tools such as Inventor, Vault, Navisworks, and Plant3D.

The methanol produced through M2X’s process can be used as a chemical feedstock for products like low-carbon plastic, engineered lumber, and synthetic fibers. This reduces greenhouse gas emissions while also converting waste into a valuable product.