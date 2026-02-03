D&M Innovator of the Year 2025

You wouldn’t expect a 1963 Porsche 911 to help save the planet. But thanks to Fellten, classic swagger and clean energy are now cruising in the same lane.

Based in the UK, the Fellten team of innovators is giving vintage gas-powered cars like Porsches, MINIs, and Land Rovers a second life by converting them into fully electric vehicles.

Here’s the twist: They’re doing it without altering the original chassis. Instead, their engine-shaped batteries bolt right in, preserving the car’s weight, feel, and iconic style.

From CAD, to cloud collaboration, to crash simulation, Autodesk Fusion is at the heart of Fellten’s workflow. It helps the company move from idea to prototype in just three months – and to extend their reach and impact to boats, mobile chargers, and even energy storage for electric fleets.

By blending digital precision with a reverence for automotive heritage, Fellten is setting a new standard for what’s possible in manufacturing. Fast, flexible, and sustainable. By design.