D&M Education Excellence 2025

At the Staten Island Technical High School, the top STEM high school in New York State, the Technology Program is a little different than most.

Each year, under the instruction of Joe Buro and Katie Geraghty, hundreds of students earn professional certifications in AutoCAD, Revit, 3ds Max, and Fusion – with most achieving at least one before graduation.

What sets the program apart is its focus on the impact that design can have on people’s lives. From designing community gardens in Revit to designing textured button covers for blind students in Inventor, students build their skills by focusing on real-world applications. (In the “3D CAD and Biomechanical Engineering” class, students designed implants for Mr. Buro’s skull after he had surgery himself in 2021. Applications don’t get much more “real-world” than that.)

At Staten Island Tech, design becomes a way to shape the world. Education here isn’t just about mastering tools, it’s about applying them to make a difference.