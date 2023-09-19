D&M Education Excellence 2024

In the field of product design, creativity blossoms when ideas are nurtured in the real world through hands-on experiences. Professor Hiroto Hamane of Kogakuin University has created a program that enables students to learn by doing.

Under Hamane’s tutelage, Kogakuin University’s solar car team participated in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia where they competed against student teams from around the world. Unlike other teams that had refined existing designs, Kogakuin students created their car from scratch. They used Autodesk Fusion to collaboratively design and test their virtual vehicles before bringing the final design to life. The team then put the solar-powered vehicle to the ultimate test by driving more than 3,000 kilometers through the Australian outback.

Hamane’s unique approach and passion for teaching has inspired countless students and led many to land jobs at major Japanese automakers: proving that creativity coupled with real-world cutting-edge skills is a powerful combination.