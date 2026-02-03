D&M Digital Factory Innovation 2025

The quality of factory design and production design determines efficiency of production and the impact of your factory on the planet.

DYD, a pioneer in digital transformation for the machinery industry, created a new factory for Volkswagen in the Anhui Province of China.

With a workflow that included Autodesk Forma, AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, NavisWorks, FlexSim, and 3ds Max, the company used AI to optimize everything from factory planning, to 3D modeling, to environmental simulation and construction.

The results: total cost savings of more than 14 million yuan, a design cycle that’s 35 days faster, 16 days saved in construction, and a reduction in carbon emissions of nearly 20,000 tons per year.

DYD proves that when you design a factory with intelligence and intention, you make more than products: you make progress.