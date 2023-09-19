D&M Digital Factory Innovation 2024

In a push to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, Baosteel Engineering turned to digital twin technology that is transforming the manufacturing industry. A digital twin is a real-time virtual representation of a factory; it enables faster and more cost-effective decision-making.

Baosteel used a digital twin to produce a low-carbon, energy efficient electric furnace. They explored AI application scenarios using Autodesk Fusion’s AI technology, which automatically generates drawings, and V-RED to implement a digital twin factory quickly.

Baosteel, the general contractor of the project, also promoted the digital transformation of the entire industrial supply chain. Overall, this approach improved design efficiency more than two-fold, and the plant was put into production 10 days ahead of schedule.