D&M Community Leader of the Year 2025

With more than 326,000 subscribers and 30 million views, Kevin Kennedy has helped countless people discover and master Autodesk Fusion, making his YouTube channel, Product Design Online, one of the most influential in the community.

A professional product designer and CAD educator, Kennedy’s been teaching since his college days: running workshops, mentoring peers, and sharing real-world design know-how.

Since 2018, he’s released more than 200 high-quality Fusion tutorials, showing up consistently and delivering real value year after year. His step-by-step, bite-sized lessons are built for today’s learners — clear, practical, and easy to follow — which is why they’re so widely shared.

Beyond videos, Kennedy creates free resources, runs forums, and personally helps members of the community when they get stuck, which earns him constant praise from his audience.

Kevin Kennedy isn’t just teaching CAD: he’s building a welcoming, thriving community that makes design tools accessible to everyone.